IIFA 2024: Celebrity performances that left audiences spellbound

DH Web Desk
Veteran actor Rekha presented an evergreen performance at the IIFA 2024. Her twenty-minute performance will be remembered for years to come.
Credit: IIFA
Ananya Panday left everyone in awe with her electrifying performance.
Credit: IIFA
Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with his striking performance.
Credit: IIFA
Iulia Vantur and Honey Singh's performance had the entire audience on their feet.
Credit: IIFA
Kriti Sanon set the IIFA stage on fire with her breathtaking performance.
Credit: IIFA
Despite her injury, Nora Fatehi wowed the audience leaving them craving for more.
Credit: IIFA
The IIFA Awards witnessed the magic of Pushpa: The Rise as Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal danced to the famous "Oo Antava" song.
Credit: IIFA
Kriti Sanon in her elements at the IIFA 2024.
Credit: IIFA
Indian musical trio consisting of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa perform on the stage.
Credit: IIFA
An unforgettable performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the star of the night.
Credit: IIFA
Vicky's 'Tauba Tauba' act shone the brightest on the grandest stage.
Credit: IIFA
Shankar Mahadevan owned the stage and hearts with his soul touching performances.
Credit: IIFA
Shilpa Rao crooned her way into the hearts of everyone at IIFA.
Credit: IIFA
Janhvi brought her A-game, leaving the audience mesmerised.
Credit: IIFA
Queen of the night Pragya Jaiswal's performance lit up the IIFA Utsavam stage.
Credit: IIFA
From start to finish, Raashii Khanna was a vision of perfection at IIFA Utsavam.
Credit: IIFA
All eyes were on her as Regina Cassandra stole the spotlight at the IIFA Utsavam.
Credit: IIFA