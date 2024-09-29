IIFA 2024: Check out the winners

Best Picture

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga for Animal.

Credit: IIFA

Best Direction

Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail.

Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan.

Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor for Animal.

Performance In A Negative Role

Bobby Deol for Animal.

Best Lyrics

Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal for 'Satranga' from the movie Animal.

Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao for 'Chaleya' from the movie Jawan

Playback Singer (Male)

Bhupinder Babbal- for his song 'Arjan Vailly' from the movie Animal.

