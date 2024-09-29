IIFA 2024: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Best Picture
Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga for Animal.
Best Direction
Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail.
Performance In A Leading Role (Male)
Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan.
Performance In A Leading Role (Female)
Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)
Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor for Animal.
Performance In A Negative Role
Bobby Deol for Animal.
Best Lyrics
Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal for 'Satranga' from the movie Animal.
Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao for 'Chaleya' from the movie Jawan
Playback Singer (Male)
Bhupinder Babbal- for his song 'Arjan Vailly' from the movie Animal.
