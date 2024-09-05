IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Best Cinematography
Cinematographer GK Vishnu gets the award for his work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.
Credit: Instagram/@dop_gkvishnu
Best Screenplay
The award went to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti for their impressive work in 12th Fail.
Credit: Instagram/@vidhuvinodchoprafilms
Best Dialogues
Screenwriter Ishita Moitra won the award for her work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Credit: Instagram/@_ishita_moitra_
Best Editing
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga received the award for his for his work in Animal.
Credit: Instagram/@sandeepreddy.vanga
Best Choreography
For their impressive work on Pathaan, choreography duo Bosco and Caesar secured the award.
Credit: Instagram/@caesar2373
Best Sound Design
Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M won the award for their contributions to the film Animal.
Credit: Instagram/@sandeepreddy.vanga
Best Sound Mixing
The 'Best Sound Mixing' award was presented to Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall and Marti Humphrey for their outstanding work in the film Jawan.
Credit: Instagram/@sampathalwar
Best Background Score
Harshavardhan Rameshwar was honored with 'Best Sound Mixing' award for his work on the movie Animal.
Credit: Instagram/@harshavardhan_rameshwar
Best Special Effects (Visual)
The Best Special Effects award went to Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies VFX for their exceptional VFX in Jawan.
Credit: Instagram/@redchilliesent