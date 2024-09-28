IIFA Utsavam 2024 full winners list: Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' bags numerous accolades

DH Web Desk
Best Actor (Tamil)
Vikram was honoured for his outstanding contribution in Ponniyin Selvan: II.
Best Actress (Tamil)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the award for her work in Ponniyin Selvan: II.
Best Music Direction (Tamil)
The 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman bagged the award for his impressive work in Ponniyin Selvan: II.
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - (Tamil)
Jayaram was awarded for his role in Ponniyin Selvan: II.
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - (Tamil)
Child actress Sahasra Shree won the ward for work in Siddharth starrer Chithha.
Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil)
SJ Suryah was awarded for his role in Mark Antony.
Best Performance in a Negative Role (Male) (Telugu)
Shine Tom Chacko for was recognised for his performance in Dasara.
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) (Telugu)
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar won the award for her impressive work in Veera Simha Reddy (God Of Masses).
Best Debut (Female) – (Kannada)
Aradhana Ram with the award for her work in Kaatera.
Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema
Rishab Shetty
Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema
Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her award for outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema
Chiranjeevi was felicitated for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.
Golden Legacy Award
Karan Johar presented the award to legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.
