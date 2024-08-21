IIFA Utsavam 2024: 'Kateera', 'Jailer', and 'PS 1' among top nominees

In Malayalam, Everyone Is A Hero stands out with an impressive 11 nominations. Romancham and Falimy each receive 5 nominations, while Neru, Kannur Squad, and Kaathal The Core each earn 4. Valatty and Thuramukham each secure 3 nominations, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Iratta each garner 2 nominations. Notably, Mammootty, receives dual nominations for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for his exceptional work in Kaathal The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.