IIFA Utsavam 2024: 'Kateera', 'Jailer', and 'PS 1' among top nominees

DH Web Desk
Kannada Film Industry Nominations
In the KFI Nominations, Kaatera leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed closely by Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A, securing 9 nominations. Kousalya Supraja Rama received 8, and Tagarupalya earned 7 nominations, while Ghost and Kaiva received 3 nominations each. Additionally, Toby, Aachar & Co., Shivaji Surathkal 2, and Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidhare each garnered 2 nominations.
Credit: IIFA
Tamil Film Industry Nominations
In the Tamil nominations, Ponniyin Selvan: II leads with a remarkable 13 nominations, setting the bar high. Jailer follows closely with 10 nominations, while Viduthalai Part I and Maamannan both secure 7 nods each. Leo earns 4 nominations, and Chithha receives 3. Notably, Good Night, Maaveeran, Ayothi, Mark Antony, and Farhana each garner 2 nominations, highlighting a diverse and competitive field of Tamil cinema.
Credit: IIFA
Telugu Film Industry Nominations
Dasara dominates the Telugu nominations with an impressive 10 nods, while Hi Nanna follows with 6. Bhagavanth Kesari and Baby each earn 4 nominations, and Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire garners 3. In a standout moment, Nani shines with two nominations in the Performance in a Leading Role (Male) category for his exceptional work in Dasara and Hi Nanna.
Credit: IIFA
Malayalam Film Industry Nominations
In Malayalam, Everyone Is A Hero stands out with an impressive 11 nominations. Romancham and Falimy each receive 5 nominations, while Neru, Kannur Squad, and Kaathal The Core each earn 4. Valatty and Thuramukham each secure 3 nominations, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Iratta each garner 2 nominations. Notably, Mammootty, receives dual nominations for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for his exceptional work in Kaathal The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Credit: IIFA