IMDb's 10 most popular Indian films of 2023

DH Web Desk
Rank 10| Bholaa: The Hindi version of ‘Kaithi’ featuring Ajay Devgn secured the tenth spot on the list. The action thriller received a great response from the audience and was one of the most successful movies of 2023.
Rank 09| Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: An age-old love story packaged in a modern-day setup featuring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor stood ninth on the list.
Rank 08| The Kerala Story: The movie centered around the alleged radicalization and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, and was ranked eighth on the list.
Rank 07| Gadar 2: The return of Sunny Deol on the silver screen, garnered immense praise for its gripping narrative. The film was adjudged the eighth most popular Indian film of 2023, according to IMDb.
Rank 06| Jailer: Sixth on the list was Jailer that featured Superstar Rajinikanth in a fierce avatar.
Rank 05| OMG 2: One of the boldest movies of 2023, OMG 2 sparked a discussion on sex education. It sits on the fifth position.
Rank 04| Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second outing, Leo, is the fourth most popular Indian film of 2023.
Rank 03| Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani: A romantic comedy family drama by Karan Johar featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, RRKPK was adjudged third most popular India film of 2023.
Rank 02| Pathaan: IMDb announced that second most popular Indian film of 2023 is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Pathaan.
Rank 01| Jawan: Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit film Jawan has topped the list of most popular Indian films for the year 2023.
