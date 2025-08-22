IMDb’s top 10 most anticipated Indian films of 2025

DH Web Desk

Rank 01

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, an action thriller produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and set to release on September 5, tops the list as 2025’s most anticipated Indian film, drawing 24.5% audience interest.

Credit: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff

Rank 02

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG grabs the second spot with 13.8% interest. Directed by Sujeeth, the Telugu film has fans buzzing over Kalyan’s stylish gangster avatar and hits theatres on September 25.

Credit: DVV Movies

Rank 03

Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, ranks third with 12.4% interest. The rom-com is scheduled for release on August 29.

Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Rank 04

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 holds the fourth spot with 9.9% interest. Set to release on September 19, the courtroom comedy proves the genre still resonates amid big-budget competition.

Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Rank 05

The anime-inspired Mirai claims the fifth spot with 9.5% audience interest.

Credit: Instagram/@tejasajja123

Rank 06

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra holds the sixth spot with 8.7% audience interest.

Credit: IMDb

Rank 07

With 6.9% popularity, The Bengal Files ranks seventh among the most anticipated titles.

Credit: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri

Rank 08

With 5.3% interest, Raghu Dakat secures the eighth position on the list.

Credit: X/@SVFsocial

Rank 09

With 5.2% interest, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty proves that period epics and franchise continuations still captivate viewers.

Credit: Hombale Films

Rank 10

Kaantha wraps up the top ten list with 3.9% audience interest.

Credit: Spirit Media