IMDb’s top 10 most anticipated Indian films of 2025

DH Web Desk
Rank 01
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, an action thriller produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and set to release on September 5, tops the list as 2025’s most anticipated Indian film, drawing 24.5% audience interest.
Credit: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Rank 02
Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG grabs the second spot with 13.8% interest. Directed by Sujeeth, the Telugu film has fans buzzing over Kalyan’s stylish gangster avatar and hits theatres on September 25.
Credit: DVV Movies
Rank 03
Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, ranks third with 12.4% interest. The rom-com is scheduled for release on August 29.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Rank 04
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 holds the fourth spot with 9.9% interest. Set to release on September 19, the courtroom comedy proves the genre still resonates amid big-budget competition.
Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Rank 05
The anime-inspired Mirai claims the fifth spot with 9.5% audience interest.
Credit: Instagram/@tejasajja123
Rank 06
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra holds the sixth spot with 8.7% audience interest.
Credit: IMDb
Rank 07
With 6.9% popularity, The Bengal Files ranks seventh among the most anticipated titles.
Credit: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri
Rank 08
With 5.3% interest, Raghu Dakat secures the eighth position on the list.
Credit: X/@SVFsocial
Rank 09
With 5.2% interest, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty proves that period epics and franchise continuations still captivate viewers.
Credit: Hombale Films
Rank 10
Kaantha wraps up the top ten list with 3.9% audience interest.
Credit: Spirit Media