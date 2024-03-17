In a dreamy ceremony, Pulkit Samrat marries Kriti Kharbanda: Wedding pics go viral!

DH Web Desk
Bollywood celebrities Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now husband and wife.
The two tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends in the national capital on March 15.
A day after exchanging the vows, Pulkit and Kriti took to social media and shared adorable pictures from the dreamy wedding.
The wedding, filled with love, elegance, and an intimate affair, has become the talk of the town, with the first wedding pictures spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.
