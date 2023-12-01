In Pics| 5 Finest performances of 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor

DH Web Desk
Wake Up Sid (2009): This coming-of-age film featured Ranbir as Sid Mehra, a carefree young man discovering himself and his responsibilities. It's a light-hearted and relatable film.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rockstar (2011): Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Jordan, a troubled musician, in this musical drama helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film received critical acclaim for both its music and Kapoor's performance.
Credit: Eros Now
Barfi! (2012): In this heartwarming film, Ranbir Kapoor played a deaf and mute young man. The movie earned him several awards for his outstanding performance.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Ranbir played Kabir, a young man on a journey of self-discovery in this romantic drama. The chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika received widespread appreciation.
Credit: Dharma Productions
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Directed by Karan Johar, Ranbir played Ayan Sanger, a man dealing with unrequited love. The film exploreed complex relationships and emotions.
Credit: Special Arrangement