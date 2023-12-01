In Pics| 5 Finest performances of 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor

DH Web Desk

Wake Up Sid (2009): This coming-of-age film featured Ranbir as Sid Mehra, a carefree young man discovering himself and his responsibilities. It's a light-hearted and relatable film.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rockstar (2011): Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Jordan, a troubled musician, in this musical drama helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film received critical acclaim for both its music and Kapoor's performance.

|

Credit: Eros Now

Barfi! (2012): In this heartwarming film, Ranbir Kapoor played a deaf and mute young man. The movie earned him several awards for his outstanding performance.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Ranbir played Kabir, a young man on a journey of self-discovery in this romantic drama. The chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika received widespread appreciation.

|

Credit: Dharma Productions

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Directed by Karan Johar, Ranbir played Ayan Sanger, a man dealing with unrequited love. The film exploreed complex relationships and emotions.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement