In Pics| Actresses whose roles reflect the forms of Durga Maa

Alia Bhatt - The Silent Warrior
Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat in Raazi embodied Durga as the concealed warrior: fragile yet steadfast. Entering the dangerous world of espionage, she displayed remarkable sacrifice and bravery, her true strength shining through in her resilience and silent resolve.
Credit: Junglee Pictures
Taapsee Pannu - One Slap Infinite Fury
In Thappad, Taapsee radiated quiet strength and repressed fury, standing firm against injustice like a modern-day Kali. By refusing to tolerate even a single slap, she made a powerful statement, challenging the silence that so often surrounds compromise and asserting her dignity.
Credit: T Series
Rani Mukerji - A Mother’s Shakti
In Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, she mirrored Durga as the ultimate protector, fighting a foreign legal system not only to regain her children but to exemplify the relentless power of a mother determined to shield her family at all costs.
Credit: Emmay Entertainment
Vidya Balan - Wisdom as a Weapon
Vidya has repeatedly embraced Durga's intellectual side, from the sharp brilliance of Shakuntala Devi to the determined resilience of Kahaani’s Vidya Bagchi. In each role, she proves that a steady mind and strategic approach are weapons in their own right.
Credit: Pen India Private Limited
Yami Gautam - Dharma’s Fierce Guardian
In Article 370, Yami took on the role of a defender of justice, showcasing unwavering discipline and courage as an intelligence officer. Her portrayal captured the essence of a guardian spirit, resolute in the face of adversity.
Credit: Jio Studios