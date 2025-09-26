In Pics| Actresses whose roles reflect the forms of Durga Maa

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt - The Silent Warrior

Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat in Raazi embodied Durga as the concealed warrior: fragile yet steadfast. Entering the dangerous world of espionage, she displayed remarkable sacrifice and bravery, her true strength shining through in her resilience and silent resolve.

Credit: Junglee Pictures

Taapsee Pannu - One Slap Infinite Fury

In Thappad, Taapsee radiated quiet strength and repressed fury, standing firm against injustice like a modern-day Kali. By refusing to tolerate even a single slap, she made a powerful statement, challenging the silence that so often surrounds compromise and asserting her dignity.

Credit: T Series

Rani Mukerji - A Mother’s Shakti

In Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, she mirrored Durga as the ultimate protector, fighting a foreign legal system not only to regain her children but to exemplify the relentless power of a mother determined to shield her family at all costs.

Credit: Emmay Entertainment

Vidya Balan - Wisdom as a Weapon

Vidya has repeatedly embraced Durga's intellectual side, from the sharp brilliance of Shakuntala Devi to the determined resilience of Kahaani’s Vidya Bagchi. In each role, she proves that a steady mind and strategic approach are weapons in their own right.

Credit: Pen India Private Limited

Yami Gautam - Dharma’s Fierce Guardian

In Article 370, Yami took on the role of a defender of justice, showcasing unwavering discipline and courage as an intelligence officer. Her portrayal captured the essence of a guardian spirit, resolute in the face of adversity.

Credit: Jio Studios