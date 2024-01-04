In Pics | Amala Paul announces pregnancy with adorable maternity shoot

DH Web Desk

Actor Amala Paul on Wednesday announced that she and entrepreneur-husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child together.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul

The couple took to social media and shared a string of pictures from the maternity shoot.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul

The photoshoot showed the couple sharing some cosy moments by the beachside.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul

In one of the photos, One can see Amala and Jagat cradling the baby bump.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul

For the unversed, Amala and Jagat tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Kochi on November 5, 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul

Amala wowed everyone in a lavender-hued lehenga with heavy embellishments, at her wedding.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul