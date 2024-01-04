In Pics | Amala Paul announces pregnancy with adorable maternity shoot

DH Web Desk
Actor Amala Paul on Wednesday announced that she and entrepreneur-husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child together.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul
The couple took to social media and shared a string of pictures from the maternity shoot.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul
The photoshoot showed the couple sharing some cosy moments by the beachside.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul
In one of the photos, One can see Amala and Jagat cradling the baby bump.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul
For the unversed, Amala and Jagat tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Kochi on November 5, 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul
Amala wowed everyone in a lavender-hued lehenga with heavy embellishments, at her wedding.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul