In Pics| Ayushmann Khurrana’s star-studded Diwali bash

DH Web Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap pose together during their Diwali party at their residence in Mumbai.
The party saw who's who from showbiz gracing the event. In this photo, Karan Johar is seen with Ayushmann.
Ayushmann Khurrana with Angad Bedi as they pose for a happy picture.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were one of the celebrity power couples seen at Ayushmann's Diwali party.
Abhishek Kapoor graced the party with his wife Pragya Yadav.
The party also saw celebrated Filmmaker Aanand L Rai.
Ramesh Taurani and his wife pose with Ayushmann.
Surveen Chawla was one of the best dressed celebrities, who turned many heads at the party.
Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa arrived at the party with his family.
Nushrratt Bharuccha glitterred in a shimmery golden attire at the party.
Sanya Malhotra is all smiles as she arrives for the Diwali party.
Sunny Kaushal looked dapper in ethnic attire at the party.
Bhumi Pednekar looked radiant in a traditional attire.
Huma Qureshi wowed in black six-yard.
Munjya actor Sharvari looked like a doll in this attire.
