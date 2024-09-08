In Pics | Bollywood welcomes Bappa in style on Ganesh Chaturthi

DH Web Desk
It is no secret that Shilpa Shetty has a special place for Ganesh Chaturthi in her heart and her upbeat celebrations each year stand a testament to it. The actress shared a reel with her husband Raj Kunda and daughter Samisha as the family chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Mourya'.
Credit: Instagram/theshilpashetty
Captioned 'Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏', actress Bipasha Basu shared a reel on Instagram featuring her daughter Devi playing with Shilpa Shetty's daughter. While she and her husband Karan Singh Grover seemed to be enjoying the festive vibes, dressed in traditional, the little girls stole the show in the video.
Credit: Instagram/bipashabasu
In an Instagram carousel that will definitely make everyone's mouth water, Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her celebrations with her family and lots of food. Dressed in a simple red suit, the actress couldn't seem to get enough of modaks!
Credit: Instagram/shraddhakapoor
Sara Ali Khan posed with 'Bappa' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as the actress wished her followers a "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🤗🙏🏻" hoping for joy and peace in everyone's lives.
Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95
The Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash is known for her devotion to Lord Ganesha as the actress has often been heard chanting the God's name on screen. Tejasswi celebrated the festival with her family and her Bigg Boss sweetheart Karan Kundra.
Credit: Instagram/tejasswiprakash
Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with her husband Jackky Bhagnani as the couple donned ethnic wear.
Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet