In Pics | Check out the top 10 highest-paid actors of 2024

DH Web Desk
Rank 01 - Shah Rukh Khan
The "King of Bollywood," SRK has topped the list of highest-paid Indian actors. The superstar reportedly gets anywhere between Rs 150 crores to Rs 250 per film.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Rank 02 - Rajinikanth
'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth ranks second on the list. The superstar reportedly gets a fat pay cheque of Rs 210 crores and Rs 150 crores per project.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 03 - Joseph Vijay
Third on the list is Thalapathy Vijay. The The Greatest of All Time star gets around Rs 200 crores to Rs 130 crores per project.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 04 - Prabhas
The Kalki 2898 AD star allegedly charges between Rs 200 crores to Rs 100 crores per film and ranks fourth on the list.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 05 - Aamir Khan
Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir rounds off the top five list of 'Highest-Paid Actors of 2024' as per Forbes. The Dangal star is believed to get paid around Rs 175 crores to Rs 100 crores per project.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 06 - Salman Khan
The Dabangg star of Bollywood, Salman secured the sixth place with a remuneration between Rs 150 crores and Rs 100 crores per film.
Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Rank 07 - Kamal Haasan
Ulaganayagan, who will be seen in movies like Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, ranks seventh on the list. Kamal allegedly charges about Rs 150 crores to Rs 100 crores per film.
Credit: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan
Rank 08 - Allu Arjun
The stylish star of Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun has seen an exponential rise in his remuneration post Pushpa. He ranks eighth on the list with alleged pay between Rs 125 crores to Rs 100 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 09 - Akshay Kumar
Ninth on the list is 'Khiladi Kumar' who reportedly asks anything between Rs 145 crores and Rs 60 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 10 - Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar, who is busy working on Vidaa Muyarchi, allegedly demands Rs 105 crores per project and rounds off the top ten list of the 'Top 10 highest-paid actors of 2024'.
Credit: Instagram/@sureshchandraaoffl