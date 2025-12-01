In Pics | Famous personalities who got married a second time

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Following her highly publicised divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu found love again with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and they married on December 1, 2025.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan's high-profile marriage to Malaika Arora ended in divorce in 2017. Years after the separation, Arbaaz found love once more and married makeup artist Sshura Khan in a beautiful ceremony that was graced by his family and close friends.

Naga Chaitanya

Even though Naga Chaitanya's first marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a grand affair, it did not last and ended in October 2021. After the divorce, the actor moved forward, finding love with Sobhita Dhulipala, and married the actress in December 2024.

Masaba Gupta

After her first marriage to producer Madhu Mantena ended in separation, Masaba Gupta later found love again with actor Satyadeep Misra. She chose to keep her second wedding highly intimate, surprising her fans by announcing the news and sharing photos of the cosy ceremony on social media.

Pulkit Samrat

Following the brief end of his first marriage to Shweta Rohira, which lasted only six months, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat found love once more with actress Kriti Kharbanda. Pulkit married actress Kriti in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Delhi-NCR in 2024.

Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza entered her second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in 2021. She announced this new journey on social media, following her separation from Sahil Sangha, whom she had married in 2014.

