In Pics | IMDb's 10 Popular Indian Celebrities

DH Web Desk
Rank 01
Thanks to the streaming release of Ek Chatur Naar, Divya Khosla is now ranked at No. 1 on the IMDb list.
Credit: Instagram/@Divya Khossla
Rank 02
Shreya Dhanwanthary, who stars in The Family Man S3, is listed at number 2.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyadhan13
Rank 03
Following the unveiling of the first look for his upcoming film, Varanasi, director SS Rajamouli has secured the third spot in the rankings.
Credit: Instagram/@ssrajamouli
Rank 04
Pradeep Ranganathan, who recently delivered another ₹100 crore blockbuster with Dude, has managed to secure fourth position.
Credit: Instagram/@pradeep_ranganathan
Rank 05
Celesti Bairagey, who plays Sonam in Delhi Crime Season 3, ranks fifth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@celesti.bairagey
Rank 06
With it being birthday month and the King teaser generating a buzz on social media, SRK sits at the sixth spot.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Rank 07
Girija Oak Godbole is known for her Marathi and Hindi movies
Credit: Instagram/@girijaoakgodbole
Rank 08
Vedika Pinto keeps social media buzzing with her performance in Nishaanchi 2 and is positioned at the eighth spot.
Credit: Instagram/@vedikapinto
Rank 09
Audiences are showering love on Huma Qureshi for her portrayal of Badi Didi in Delhi Crime S3, earning her a spot in the top 10, where she ranks 9th.
Credit: Instagram/@iamhumaq
Rank 10
As fans celebrate her birthday month, Aishwarya Rai receives an outpouring of admiration, with the beauty queen securing the 10th spot on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb