In Pics | IMDb's 10 Popular Indian Celebrities

DH Web Desk

Rank 01

Thanks to the streaming release of Ek Chatur Naar, Divya Khosla is now ranked at No. 1 on the IMDb list.

Rank 02

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who stars in The Family Man S3, is listed at number 2.

Rank 03

Following the unveiling of the first look for his upcoming film, Varanasi, director SS Rajamouli has secured the third spot in the rankings.

Rank 04

Pradeep Ranganathan, who recently delivered another ₹100 crore blockbuster with Dude, has managed to secure fourth position.

Rank 05

Celesti Bairagey, who plays Sonam in Delhi Crime Season 3, ranks fifth on the list.

Rank 06

With it being birthday month and the King teaser generating a buzz on social media, SRK sits at the sixth spot.

Rank 07

Girija Oak Godbole is known for her Marathi and Hindi movies

Rank 08

Vedika Pinto keeps social media buzzing with her performance in Nishaanchi 2 and is positioned at the eighth spot.

Rank 09

Audiences are showering love on Huma Qureshi for her portrayal of Badi Didi in Delhi Crime S3, earning her a spot in the top 10, where she ranks 9th.

Rank 10

As fans celebrate her birthday month, Aishwarya Rai receives an outpouring of admiration, with the beauty queen securing the 10th spot on the list.

