In Pics | Indian movies with India-Pakistan Backdrop

Garam Hava (1974): Directed by MS Sathyu, this movie is known for its poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by a Muslim family in the aftermath of the partition of India in 1947. The movie is considered a significant contribution to Indian cinema due to its sensitive handling of a deeply relevant and emotional topic in Indian history.
Train to Pakistan (1998): Train to Pakistan is a Bollywood film adapted from Khushwant Singh's 1956 classic novel by the same name set in the Partition of India of 1947 and directed by Pamela Rooks. The movie highlights the struggle of Partition of India in August 1947 through the perspective of Mano Majra, a fictional border village.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) - Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. This film is set during the Partition of India revolves around a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim woman.
Veer Zaara (2004): Directed by Yash Chopra the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The movie narrates the story of an IAF officer who falls in love with a Pakistani lady during the India-Pakistan crisis.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) - Although it's more of an action-thriller, it involves Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies working together to rescue a group of nurses held hostage by terrorists in Iraq.
Raazi (2018): This movie is a spy thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the 2008 novel 'Calling Sehmat' by Harinder Sikka. Set in 1971, when the winds of war were blowing between India and Pakistan, the movie tells the story of a young Indian woman who is married into a Pakistani military family to act as a spy for the Indian intelligence agency.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) - Based on true events, this film dramatizes the Indian Army's surgical strike against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.
