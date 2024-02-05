In Pics | List of Indians who won at Grammys

DH Web Desk
Zakir Hussain
Ustad Zakir Hussain, the living legend, created history by winning three awards at the Grammys in 2024. He won the award in the Best Global Performance category for Pashto. Hussain was also part of the jazz group ‘Shakti’ which won The Best Global Music Album award for its latest album This Moment.
Credit: Reuters
Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan's fusion band 'Shakti' clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for his latest release This Moment.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej, the Bengaluru-based artist and music composer, has won three Grammys in his career to date. He won his first Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samara and then he bagged a Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. His third Grammy came in 2023 for the album Divine Tides.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Falguni Shah
New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the Best Children's Album category in 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@falumusic
Neela Vaswani
Neela Vaswani, who created an audiobook for I am Malala, the autobiography of Nobel Peace Prize winner - Malala Yousafzai, bagged the Best Children’s Album award at the 2015 Grammys.
Credit: www.neelavaswani.com
AR Rahman
'Mozart of Madras' A R Rahman has won two Grammy awards in his career. He won the award in 2010 in Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories.
Credit: Instagram/@arrahman
Gulzar
Legendary lyricist Gulzar won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song Jai Ho from the movie Slumdog Millionaire at the 2010 Grammys.
Credit: PTI
H Sridhar and PA Deepak
Sound engineer H Sridhar and mix engineer and record producer P A Deepak bagged a Grammy for their work in Slumdog Millionaire in 2010.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Tanvi Shah
Tanvi became the first Indian woman to win the Grammy Award for penning the Spanish lyrics for Jai Ho in 2010. She shared the award with legends A R Rahman and Gulzar.
Credit: Instagram/@thetanvishah
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
Hindustani classical music instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt won a Grammy at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@vishwa_mohan_bhatt
TH Vinayakram
The Indian percussionist is the first South Indian musician awarded a Grammy for Best World Music Album for his performance in Mickey Hart's Planet Drum in 1991.
Credit: DH Photo
Pandit Ravi Shankar
Ravi Shankar was the very first Indian to win the Grammy Award in 1968. He has won four Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Credit: Instagram/@ravishankar_maestro