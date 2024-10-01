In Pictures | Meet Bollywood’s hottest Gym bodies

DH Web Desk
With his tall, rugged build and undeniable charm, Vicky Kaushal's chiseled physique is the ultimate thirst trap. His body reflects sheer discipline and hard work, making fans swoon whether he's shirtless or suited up.
Varun Dhawan has been turning heads with his fit and muscular physique since the very beginning. His intense gym sessions are paying off, with rock-solid abs, strong arms, and broad shoulders making him the ideal blend of power and style.
Shahid Kapoor is the original fitness icon in Bollywood, known for his chiseled abs, toned arms, and flawlessly sculpted physique. His dedication to staying fit has set new fitness standards for his fans.
In the world of Bollywood heartthrobs, Sidharth Malhotra’s physique is truly captivating. His broad chest, toned arms, and impeccably defined abs are undeniably drool-worthy. With his tall, lean frame and perfect muscle tone, Sid leaves fans swooning.
Gurmeet Choudhary sets the ultimate fitness standard with his ideal combination of muscle and definition. His toned torso, chiseled jawline, and impressive biceps make him impossible to ignore, turning him into a living thirst trap. Whether he's sporting a gym outfit or showcasing an action-packed persona, Gurmeet’s physique is all about strength and aesthetics.