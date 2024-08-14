Independence Day 2024: Inspiring patriotic movies to watch on August 15

DH Web Desk
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024)
Directed by and starring Randeep Hooda, the film illuminates Savarkar’s relentless pursuit of India’s political independence. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)
Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie is based on the true events of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was instrumental in the reconstruction of the Bhuj airstrip and led a daring mission to protect it from enemy attacks.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Shershaah (2021)
A biographical war drama about Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero who gave his life for the nation. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his wife in the lead roles.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sardar Udham (2021)
A biopic chronicling the two decades that Punjabi Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh dedicated to plotting the assassination of the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)
The pan-India film featuring Chiranjeevi explores the life of a 'forgotten hero' while shedding light on the darker aspects of British rule.
Credit: Special Arrangement
1971 (2007)
Directed by Amrit Sagar, the movie centers on six courageous soldiers who undertake a daring escape from a Pakistani detention camp, risking their lives in the process.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film portrays the Indian army's surgical strike on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan as a reaction to the Uri attack in 2016.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Raazi (2018)
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film tells the true story of a fearless woman played by Alia Bhatt, who jeopardized everything to safeguard her country.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
Centered on the historical Indian figure Mangal Pandey, this film depicts the First War of Independence in 1857 and stars Aamir Khan in the titular role.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Border (1997)
Directed by J P Dutta, this film is based on the real-life Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is adapted from the true events of the Battle of Longewala.
Credit: Special Arrangement