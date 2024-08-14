Independence Day 2024: Top Indian films releasing on August 15

DH Web Desk
Stree 2
This highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 horror-comedy hit Stree, features stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Vedaa
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this action-packed drama stars John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles.
Credit: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Khel Khel Mein
A thriller comedy, it features Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vani Kapoor and others.
Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Thangalaan
Directed by Pa Ranjith, this Tamil period action drama stars Vikram and Malavika Mohanan.
Credit: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan
Double iSmart
This Puri Jagannadh's Telugu sci-fi film featuring Ram Pothineni is releasing on I-Day.
Credit: Instagram/@ram_pothineni
Raghu Thatha
This political comedy drama featuring Keerthy Suresh is also releasing on August 15.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Mr Bachchan
Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's mass entertaining film is set to hit the big screens tomorrow -- August 15.
Credit: Instagram/@raviteja_2628