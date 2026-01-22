Indian Actresses who are redefining cinema as producers

DH Web Desk
Anushka Sharma
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra launched Purple Pebble Pictures to produce diverse films, including The Sky Is Pink, the Marathi comedy Ventilator and Nepali film Pahuna, driving a cinematic shift across languages.
Deepika Padukone
Through KA Productions, Deepika Padukone expanded her filmography, producing Chhapaak, 83 and Gehraiyaan, solidifying her credibility with impactful biographical and romantic dramas.
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh stepped into producing with Blue Moon Pictures, backing the courtroom drama Vaashi and the crime comedy Revolver Rita.
Lakshmi Manchu
Expanding her career, the actress launched Manchu Entertainment Films, producing successful projects like Gundello Godari, Chandamama Kathalu, and the short film Mrs. Manoj Kumar, which gained global recognition.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Through her production house Tralala Moving Pictures, Samantha backed the hit fantasy comedy Oh! Baby, along with the Telugu thriller U Turn and genre-bender Subham.
