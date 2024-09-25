Indian celebrities featured on Instagram’s global handle

DH Web Desk
Social media sensation Barkha Singh was recently featured on Instagram's global handle with a comedy reel that has taken the internet by storm. The video showcases her humour and relatable antics connecting her with audiences across the globe.
Credit: Instagram/@instagram
Actor Allu Arjun welcomed Instagram to the sets of the eagerly awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule. In a reel shared in collaboration with Instagram’s official account, fans are given a sneak peek into the grand sets of the film.
Credit: Instagram/@instagram
Ananya Panday also appeared on the Instagram feed where she warmly explored a day in her life alongside her adorable dog Riot. The reel captures numerous wholesome moments, featuring their playful exchanges and the genuine affection they share.
Credit: Instagram/@instagram
After Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the screens, Alia Bhatt offered fans an insight into her daily routine. The video kicks off with her morning yoga, followed by time spent on hair and makeup. It transitions into a glamorous photo shoot and concludes with Alia indulging in her favourite dishes.
Credit: Instagram/@instagram
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma participated in an open conversation, posing questions to one another about life, their professions, and more. This dialogue highlighted their mutual understanding and respect providing fans with a rare look into their private lives.
Credit: Instagram/@instagram