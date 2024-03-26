Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Holi celebrations in India; Check out pics!

DH Web Desk

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently in India, celebrated Holi with their family and friends.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka took to social media and gave her followers a glimpse of the celebrations. 

She shared a series of pictures from the festival that are going viral on social media.

Priyanka and Nick pose with host Sudeep and Tamanna Dutt.

A group photo of the 'Chopras' from their Holi festival.

