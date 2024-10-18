Inside Radhika Merchant's Birthday Bash: A starry night filled with glamour and fun

DH Web Desk

Birthday girl Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a backless white top and tomato red skirt.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Radhika Merchant cuts the birthday cake as Akash Ambani looks on.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Radhika Merchant feeds cake to her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Also seen attending the high-profile birthday event was Isha Ambani Piramal and Shloka Mehta Ambani.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

MS Dhoni graced the birthday celebration, adding to the star power of the evening.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan also graced the birthday party of Radhika Merchant.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Janhvi Kapoor slayed the party in a blue latex dress.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

The party also saw Bollywood's Simmba Ranveer Singh.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Khushi Kapoor was one of the star kids spotted among the guests at the birthday bash.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday also made an appearance at the star-studded birthday celebration.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

Check out this candid picture of Veer Pahariya with Orry taken at Radhika Merchant's birthday party.

Credit: Instagram/@orry