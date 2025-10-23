Inside RaLia's Diwali: Ranbir and Alia host cozy Diwali party at Vaastu

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a moment as they show off their elegant Diwali ethnic ensembles.

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt strike an adorable pose during the festive celebrations.

Alia and Shaheen pose with Ayan Mukerji during the Diwali celebrations.

Alia also shared a heartwarming picture showing Raha joining the decor effort, where the toddler was sweetly seen trying her hand at painting diyas.

Alia wore a chikankari suit and paired it up with a saree draped like a dhoti.

Alia finished her ensemble with a traditional touch, adorning her hair with fresh flowers.

