Inside RaLia's Diwali: Ranbir and Alia host cozy Diwali party at Vaastu

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a moment as they show off their elegant Diwali ethnic ensembles.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt strike an adorable pose during the festive celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia and Shaheen pose with Ayan Mukerji during the Diwali celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia also shared a heartwarming picture showing Raha joining the decor effort, where the toddler was sweetly seen trying her hand at painting diyas.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia wore a chikankari suit and paired it up with a saree draped like a dhoti.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia finished her ensemble with a traditional touch, adorning her hair with fresh flowers.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt