Inside Rashmika and Vijay’s vibrant Pradhanam & Mehendi in Udaipur

DH Web Desk

Vijay and Rashmika have given fans a peek into one of the most enchanting moments from their pre-wedding festivities.

The couple recently unveiled dreamy pictures from their mehendi and pradhanam celebrations.

With these pictures, the couple has left everyone stunned with the warmth, grace and joy shining through in each shot.

Netizens are falling in love with their love story all over again.

For her Mehendi, Rashmika chose a look that felt deeply personal and grounded.

She wore an ensemble rich with earthy colors and delicate hand-detailed motifs that celebrated her roots.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda absolutely nailed the 'festive-cool' aesthetic for his Mehendi.

He went for a vibrant embroidered jacket paired with a deep-hued kurta and a traditional dhoti, creating a silhouette that felt grand without being stiff.

Rashmika’s sweet moment with her sister.

Rashmika is all smiles during her Mehendi, soaked in the love and laughter of the friends who have been by her side through it all.

Rashmika’s parents are performing a ritual as Vijay looks on.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

