Inside Rashmika and Vijay’s vibrant Pradhanam & Mehendi in Udaipur

DH Web Desk
Vijay and Rashmika have given fans a peek into one of the most enchanting moments from their pre-wedding festivities.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
The couple recently unveiled dreamy pictures from their mehendi and pradhanam celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
With these pictures, the couple has left everyone stunned with the warmth, grace and joy shining through in each shot.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Netizens are falling in love with their love story all over again.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
For her Mehendi, Rashmika chose a look that felt deeply personal and grounded.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She wore an ensemble rich with earthy colors and delicate hand-detailed motifs that celebrated her roots.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda absolutely nailed the 'festive-cool' aesthetic for his Mehendi.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
He went for a vibrant embroidered jacket paired with a deep-hued kurta and a traditional dhoti, creating a silhouette that felt grand without being stiff.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Rashmika’s sweet moment with her sister.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika is all smiles during her Mehendi, soaked in the love and laughter of the friends who have been by her side through it all.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika’s parents are performing a ritual as Vijay looks on.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna