Ira Khan marries Nupur Shikhare: See their wedding pics

DH Web Desk

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married his beau Nupur Shikhare in a gala ceremony in Udaipur.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

Several pictures from their big day is doing rounds on the social media.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

Ira married Nupur Shikhare in a Christian wedding ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked daughter Ira Khan down the aisle.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

Pritam Shikhare joined her son Nupur as he arrived for the ceremony held at Taj Aravali Resort and Spa in Udaipur.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

Ira was seen dressing in a white gown while Nupur looked dapper in a beige tuxedo.

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic

Ira and Nupur kiss during their wedding ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

After the wedding, Ira also grooved with Nupur and her dad Aamir.

Credit: Instagram/bobbybroos

Nupur in his element at the wedding.

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic