Ira Khan marries Nupur Shikhare: See their wedding pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married his beau Nupur Shikhare in a gala ceremony in Udaipur.
Several pictures from their big day is doing rounds on the social media.
Ira married Nupur Shikhare in a Christian wedding ceremony.
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked daughter Ira Khan down the aisle.
Pritam Shikhare joined her son Nupur as he arrived for the ceremony held at Taj Aravali Resort and Spa in Udaipur.
Ira was seen dressing in a white gown while Nupur looked dapper in a beige tuxedo.
Ira and Nupur kiss during their wedding ceremony.
After the wedding, Ira also grooved with Nupur and her dad Aamir.
Nupur in his element at the wedding.
