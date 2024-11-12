Is Avneet Kaur part of Tom Cruise’s 'Mission Impossible'? What we know so far!

DH Web Desk
Avneet dropped a series of pictures with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise straight from the sets of Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning. These photos have sparked rumours that the diva is part of the Mission Impossible series.
Credit: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13
In the photos, Avneet is seen donning a white and black ensemble and posing with the Hollywood superstar, who looked uber cool in a pair of tracks and a blue t-shirt.
In the caption, Avneet mentioned that she visited the sets and witnessed the filmmaking and praised Tom Cruise for his dedication to performing real, practical stunts.
While the buzz around her participation in the film is making strong waves, one need to wait till the official confirmation.
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the spy action franchise, and will see Tom Cruise playing his fan-favourite character of Agent Ethan Hunt.
