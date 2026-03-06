Is Babil Khan prepping for an action debut? His intense new look sparks major speculation

DH Web Desk
Babil Khan fans woke up to a treat this Friday as he shared a series of fresh, high-intensity pictures that left everyone wanting more.
Credit: Instagram/@babil.i.k
Radiating a new level of confidence, Babil showcased a leaner and more defined physique in a stripped-back, aesthetic shoot.
The 'glow-up' has sparked instant speculation that the actor is officially in 'project-prep' mode for a character unlike any he’s played before.
Earlier, Babil was spotted carrying a script in hand and also posted a Muay Thai training video, which hinted at him prepping for an action project.
Constantly pushing his own boundaries, Babil’s latest transformation has set social media ablaze. This striking new photoshoot is the perfect teaser for his next chapter, leaving fans and critics alike anticipating what’s to come.
