Jailer: Cool facts to know about Rajinikanth's film

DH Web Desk
'Jailer' is releasing in 3,000+ overseas screens, which is sort of an achievement for any Kollywood film.
Sun Pictures
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is the first movie in Tamil Nadu history to release in 900+ screens.
The official handle of PVR Cinemas has claimed that over 1.3 lakh 'Jailer' tickets are already booked in its theatres across the country.
Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas at BookMyShow has said that 'Jailer' so far has amassed nearly 9,00,000 tickets.
Even overseas, in countries like the US, UK and Japan, all the shows are completely booked.
In cities like Chandigarh, fans report a full house.
Die-hard fans of Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu held prayers for the success of the film as the 'Superstar' returns to the silver screen after a gap of two years.
