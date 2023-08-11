'Jailer', 'OMG 2' to 'Gadar 2': Big movies to watch on Independence Day weekend

DH Web Desk
Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bhola Shankar is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam and is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments. The movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore.
Chiranjeevi on the poster of Bhola Shankar.
AK Entertainments
A sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the first film. This period-action-drama film is directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar.
Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma on the poster of Bollywood film Gadar 2.
Zee Studios
Superstar Rajinikanth returns to the silver screen after a gap of two years with Jailer which is helmed by Nelson. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the movie also features Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles.
Rajinikanth in a still from theTamil film Jailer.
Sun Pictures
A stand-alone sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Oh My God!, Oh My God 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi and is directed by Amit Rai. The movie revolves around the issues of teenagers and towards the end talks about sex education.
Akshay Kumar on the poster of Bollywood film Oh My God 2.
Viacom 18 Studios