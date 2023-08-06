Jailer: Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, check the salaries of all actors

Superstar Rajinikanth leads the pack here. He has been paid a whopping Rs 110 crore.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays a crucial role in Nelson's black comedy-action film, recieved a fat pay cheque of Rs 8 crores.

Karunada Chakravarthy Shivarajkumar, who will be seen in a pivotal cameo, has been paid 4 crores.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff got paid 4 crores to essay a dreaded gangster in 'Jailer'.

Tamanna Bhatia, who made the nation groove to song 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer', has been paid approximately Rs 1 crore.

Comedian Yogi Babu was paid around Rs 1 crore for his role in 'Jailer'.

Acting powerhouse Ramya Krishnan was paid around 80 lakhs for her role in 'Jailer'.