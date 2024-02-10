Janhvi Kapoor sets social media ablaze with sizzling Valentine's Day shoot

DH Web Desk
Just ahead of Valentine's day, Janhvi has set social media on fire with her scintillating photoshoot in a striking red dress.
Known for her captivating presence both on and off the screen, Janhvi has captured the attention of her fans and followers, leaving them mesmerised with her sultry Valentine's Day look.
Janhvi took to her social media account to share a series of photographs from her latest photoshoot, and needless to say, the response has been nothing short of explosive.
Dressed in a stunning red dress that perfectly accentuated her curves and complemented her radiant complexion, she exuded confidence and allure in every frame.
Janhvi flashes a playful smile that could melt even the coldest of hearts.
The response to Janhvi's V-Day photoshoot has been overwhelmingly positive with her fans flooding the comments section.
