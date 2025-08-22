Jaswinder Bhalla passes away: Everything you need to know about Punjab's 'King of Comedy'

DH Web Desk
Born on May 4, 1960, in Doraha, Ludhiana, Punjab, he began his professional career in 1988 with the satirical Chhankata. He played the character Chacha Chatar Singh in the audio-video series.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
In the same year, he made his movie debut with Dulla Bhatti.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
Bhalla didn’t just limit himself to films, he also took his hit stage drama Naughty Baba in Town to global audiences in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
Known for his sharp wit and hilarious one-liners, the actor entertained audiences for more than three decades.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
With a couple of projects in production, Bhalla had confirmed that Carry on Jatta 4 alongside Gippy Grewal was set for release on June 26, 2026. He had even posted some working stills from the film on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
Long before his rise in the Punjabi industry, Bhalla earned a PhD in Extension Education and led the department at PAU until he retired in 2020.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
Bhalla is survived by his wife, Paramjit Kaur Bhalla, along with their two children—Yuvraj and Jasmine Bhalla.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla
Some of Bhalla’s standout performances came in popular Punjabi films like Carry on Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai, Jatt Airways, and Jatt & Juliet 2.
Credit: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla