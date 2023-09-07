'Jawan' First Day First Show: SRK mania grips India

DH Web Desk
Fans form a 'human pyramid' near a poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan outside a cinema hall as they arrive to watch the screening of his latest film Jawan at 6 am in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Fans wait near a poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan outside a cinema hall as they arrive to watch the screening of his latest film Jawan in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Ardent fans of SRK arrive to watch his latest film Jawan in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
A fan of Shah Rukh Khan poses with the poster of Jawan movie outside a multiplex in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his latest film Jawan in Mumbai. Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
A sea of fans throng the cinema hall as they arrive to watch Jawan in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan cheer as they celebrate the release of Jawan in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
A fan dressed as a character from Jawan arrives to watch the early morning show in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Fans cheer inside a cinema hall while watching SRK's latest film Jawan.
Credit: PTI
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of Jawan in Guwahati.
Credit: PTI
Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan wear masks from the newly-released movie Jawan at a cinema hall in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
A fan of Shah Rukh Khan poses like him outside a cinema hall before the First Day First Show of the movie Jawan in Jammu.
Credit: PTI