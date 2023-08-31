Jawan to Dunki: Upcoming Movies of SRK to look forward to

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan in which he will be seen in a six different looks.
Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen playing a key role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The movie will hit screens this Diwali.
After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Expected to release in December 2023, the movie would be his most out-of-the-box film since 'Swades'.
Shah Rukh Khan is reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan for a project. While nothing much has been revealed now, but fans are eager to see them together on screen.
Buzz has it that SRK is teaming up with Ashutosh Gowariker for a film titled Operation Khukri.
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has also discussed a project with Karan Johar. The emotional drama will start rolling in first half of 2024.
