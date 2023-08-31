Jawan to Dunki: Upcoming Movies of SRK to look forward to

DH Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan in which he will be seen in a six different looks.

|

Credit: Instagram/@imsrk

Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen playing a key role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The movie will hit screens this Diwali.

|

Credit: Instagram/@imsrk

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Expected to release in December 2023, the movie would be his most out-of-the-box film since 'Swades'.

|

Credit: Instagram/@imsrk

Shah Rukh Khan is reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan for a project. While nothing much has been revealed now, but fans are eager to see them together on screen.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Buzz has it that SRK is teaming up with Ashutosh Gowariker for a film titled Operation Khukri.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has also discussed a project with Karan Johar. The emotional drama will start rolling in first half of 2024.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement