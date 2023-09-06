Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: A look back at their relationship

DH Web Desk
It all started in October 2016, when the news of Joe Jonas dating Sophie Turner started making headlines after they were spotted together at a Halloween party in Los Angeles.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
However, the couple kept their relation under wraps and never made it official.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
Further fueling dating rumors, Sophie and Joe continued to be seen together enjoying several outings.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
The couple made their relationship official by sharing a photo of themselves together in Miami on Instagram in January 2017.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
The couple took to social media and announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017. She posted a photo of her hand wearing an engagement ring with the caption "I said yes."
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
Joe and Sophie surprised everyone with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on May 2019 just after the Billboard Music Awards. Reportedly, the wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
In June 2019, the couple had a second, more formal wedding ceremony in France which was attended by family and friends.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa in July 2020.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
On July 5, 2022, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Credit: Instagram/@joejonas