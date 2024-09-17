Kangana Ranaut to Fatima Sana Shaikh: Actresses who brought former PM Indira Gandhi to life

DH Web Desk
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency (2024)
Kangana dons the role of Indira Gandhi during one of India's most contentious historical periods. Renowned for her bold performances, Kangana is set to infuse the role with both intensity and subtlety, depicting Gandhi during the Emergency — a challenging time for India's democracy.
Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Sam Bahadur (2023)
Fatima Sana Shaikh provided a subtle yet impactful portrayal of Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. The movie showcased Fatima’s ability to present a portrayal that is both genuine and engaging.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom (2021)
Playing Indira Gandhi amidst the tense 1980s era, Lara’s role was brought to life with precise prosthetics, rendering her almost unrecognisable. Her portrayal demonstrated profound depth and poise, enriching her performance in the film.
Credit: RSVP Movies
Avantika Akerkar in Thackeray (2019) and 83 (2021)
Akerkar played Indira Gandhi on two occasions - in the 2019 biopic Thackeray and in the 2021 Kabir Khan film 83. Her striking similarities to the late prime minister left audiences spellbound. She accurately mirrored the late PM’s distinctive mannerisms.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Supriya Vinod in Indu Sarkar (2017) and NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019)
Supriya portrayed the former Prime Minister in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar (2017) and in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019).
Credit: Special Arrangement