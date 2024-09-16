Kapil Sharma & Co visit Wagah Border, connects with Jawans & their families

DH Web Desk
Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh visited Amritsar to experience the lively spirit of India amidst the Retreat Ceremony at Attari - Wagah border.
Credit: Netflix India
At the ceremony, the atmosphere was palpable with patriotic energy, marking it as the perfect start to the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Credit: Netflix India
This was followed by a wonderful evening with the BSF (Border Security Forces) Jawans and their families, who gathered in hundreds to meet the cast.
Credit: Netflix India
With laughter in the air, the energy was quite high as the cast engaged with the jawans and their families wholeheartedly.
Credit: Netflix India
Kapil Sharma flanked by Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek during the promotions of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, in Amritsar.
Credit: Netflix India
Sunil Grover is clicked with a Jawan during the promotions of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. in Amritsar.
Credit: Netflix India