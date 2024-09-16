Kapil Sharma & Co visit Wagah Border, connects with Jawans & their families

DH Web Desk

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh visited Amritsar to experience the lively spirit of India amidst the Retreat Ceremony at Attari - Wagah border.

Credit: Netflix India

At the ceremony, the atmosphere was palpable with patriotic energy, marking it as the perfect start to the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Credit: Netflix India

This was followed by a wonderful evening with the BSF (Border Security Forces) Jawans and their families, who gathered in hundreds to meet the cast.

Credit: Netflix India

With laughter in the air, the energy was quite high as the cast engaged with the jawans and their families wholeheartedly.

Credit: Netflix India

Kapil Sharma flanked by Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek during the promotions of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, in Amritsar.

Credit: Netflix India

Sunil Grover is clicked with a Jawan during the promotions of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. in Amritsar.

Credit: Netflix India