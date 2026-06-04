Karan Johar attends Roland-Garros 2026 as Rolex’s special guest; Pics go viral

DH Online

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar made a stylish appearance at the prestigious Roland-Garros 2026 tournament in Paris.

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Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar

Karan was spotted in the stands witnessing the high-octane action of the men’s quarter-finals.

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Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar

He attended the match at the exclusive invitation of luxury watchmaker Rolex.

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Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar

His Parisian appearance comes on the heels of his historic debut at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he became the first Indian filmmaker to walk the event's iconic red carpet.

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Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar

'KJo' enjoying the clay-court action at Roland-Garros are currently going viral across social media platforms.

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Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar