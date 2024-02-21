Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmers in champagne gold dress at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards; Pics viral

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was the cynosure of all eyes as she graced the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2024 in a shimmery golden outfit.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

She made heads turn at the DIFF red carpet and Bebo's apperance from the event caused a sensation on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@dpiff_official

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the golden dress was adorned with intricate embellishments and shimmering accents, perfectly accentuated the actress's statuesque figure

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

With each photo, Kareena effortlessly captivated the attention of netizens, leaving everyone awestruck by her radiant beauty and impeccable style.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena also shared a string of pictures that showcased her in a golden ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that exuded elegance, glamour, and sheer sophistication. The pictures went viral on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan