Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmers in champagne gold dress at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards; Pics viral

DH Web Desk
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was the cynosure of all eyes as she graced the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2024 in a shimmery golden outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
She made heads turn at the DIFF red carpet and Bebo's apperance from the event caused a sensation on social media.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the golden dress was adorned with intricate embellishments and shimmering accents, perfectly accentuated the actress's statuesque figure
With each photo, Kareena effortlessly captivated the attention of netizens, leaving everyone awestruck by her radiant beauty and impeccable style.
Kareena also shared a string of pictures that showcased her in a golden ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that exuded elegance, glamour, and sheer sophistication. The pictures went viral on social media.
