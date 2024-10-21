Karwa Chauth 2024: A glimpse into star-studded celebrations in showbiz

DH Web Desk

Bollywood wives pose for a photo during the 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

|

Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor

Pritey Zinta offered her followers a sneak peek into her 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations by sharing a couple of pictures on social media.

|

Credit: Instagram/@realpz

Katrina kaif also posted series of pictures from the occasion.

|

Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Global icon Priyanka Chopra also gave a glimpse by sharing cozy pictures from the festival.

|

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Bollywood's BFFs Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavna Pandey pose together for a photo during the 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

|

Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor

Parineeti Chopra also celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm with her family and relatives.

|

Credit: Instagram/@raghavchadha88

Raveena Tandon attends the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI

Shilpa Shetty gets clicked on her arrival for the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI

Sonam Kapoor during the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor during the during the 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

|

Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor

Geeta Basra is all smiles as she arrives for the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI

Anil Kapoor looks dapper in all black outfit at during the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at his residence, in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI