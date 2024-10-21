Karwa Chauth 2024: A glimpse into star-studded celebrations in showbiz

DH Web Desk
Bollywood wives pose for a photo during the 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor
Pritey Zinta offered her followers a sneak peek into her 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations by sharing a couple of pictures on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@realpz
Katrina kaif also posted series of pictures from the occasion.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Global icon Priyanka Chopra also gave a glimpse by sharing cozy pictures from the festival.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Bollywood's BFFs Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavna Pandey pose together for a photo during the 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor
Parineeti Chopra also celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm with her family and relatives.
Credit: Instagram/@raghavchadha88
Raveena Tandon attends the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Shilpa Shetty gets clicked on her arrival for the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Sonam Kapoor during the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor during the during the 'Karwa Chauth' celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor
Geeta Basra is all smiles as she arrives for the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Anil Kapoor looks dapper in all black outfit at during the 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations at his residence, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI