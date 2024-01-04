Kavya Manohar Shetty shares glimpses of New Year vacation in Europe

DH Web Desk

Actor Kavya Manohar Shetty is having a fun time enjoying her New Year vacation in Europe.

Credit: Instagram/@kavyashettyofficial

She posted pictures on social media enjoying the diverse and beautiful landscapes.

Her photos gave her fans major vacation goals.

Kavya also went street shopping and was seen enjoying hot drinks.

Kavya is seen enjoying a drink amidst the picturesque background.

Kavya is enjoying her vacation in Belgium.

Kavya is seen enjoying an Italian cuisine.

