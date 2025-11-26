Keerthy Suresh steals the show in high-drama fashion for 'Revolver Rita'

DH Web Desk
Powerful Violet Fusion
Keerthy pairs a vivid violet embroidered kurta (a nod to tradition) with rebellious wide-legged jeans and a statement headscarf, blending playful edge with fierce flair.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Edgy Mustard Fringe
Rocking a fringed mustard tunic covered in palm motifs over relaxed brown pants, Keerthy merges comfort with unconventional spirit. The look is a vibrant statement of individuality for the film.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Embroidered Brown Majesty
Pairing an embroidered jacket-kurta with straight jeans and lace-up boots, Keerthy projects an effortless, sharp energy. The look is "Rita-coded," merging traditional flow with subtle rebellion.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Celestial Whites
Keerthy glides in wearing an angelic white embroidered kurta and dupatta layered over denim. This muted softness hints she is the calm before the storm, keeping the character's inherent grit alive.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Dark Drama with Gold Accents
A striking black embroidered kurta meets cuffed jeans, visually combining elegance and toughness. Beaded espadrilles and bold jewellery: pairing an embroidered kurta with straight jeans and lace-up boots, Keerthy projects an effortless, sharp energy. The look is "Rita-coded," merging traditional flow with subtle rebellion.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial