Kerala Polls 2026: Celebrities cast their votes

DH Online
Mohanlal
Superstar Mohanlal was among the early voters in the 2026 Kerala elections. He cast his vote at the Mudavanmugalil School in Thiruvananthapuram at 07:00 am.
Credit: X/@Mohanlal
Mammootty
Actor Mammootty arrives to cast his vote during the Kerala Assembly elections in Ernakulam.
Credit: PTI
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official handles to post a picture of his marked finger shortly after casting his ballot.
Credit: Instagram/@therealprithvi
Tovino Thomas
Shortly after casting his vote, Tovino Thomas posted a picture on his Instagram story with a picture showcasing his inked finger.
Credit: Instagram/@tovinothomas
Kunchacko Boban
Malayalam star Kunchacko Boban also took to Instagram to share a quick glimpse after casting his ballot.
Credit: Instagram/@kunchacks
Sulfath Kutty
Mammootty's wife Sulfath Kutty is seen arriving at a polling station in Kochi.
Credit: PTI
S Balachandra Menon
Balachandra Menon shared a glimpse of his election day on social media. He shared a photo with his wife after casting their votes.
Credit: Instagram/@sbalachandramenon
Ramesh Pisharody
Actor Ramesh Pisharody also took to social media to share a proud moment from election day, posting a photo of his ink-marked finger.
Credit: Instagram/@rameshpisharody