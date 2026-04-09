Kerala Polls 2026: Celebrities cast their votes

DH Online

Mohanlal

Superstar Mohanlal was among the early voters in the 2026 Kerala elections. He cast his vote at the Mudavanmugalil School in Thiruvananthapuram at 07:00 am.

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Credit: X/@Mohanlal

Mammootty

Actor Mammootty arrives to cast his vote during the Kerala Assembly elections in Ernakulam.

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Credit: PTI

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official handles to post a picture of his marked finger shortly after casting his ballot.

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Credit: Instagram/@therealprithvi

Tovino Thomas

Shortly after casting his vote, Tovino Thomas posted a picture on his Instagram story with a picture showcasing his inked finger.

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Credit: Instagram/@tovinothomas

Kunchacko Boban

Malayalam star Kunchacko Boban also took to Instagram to share a quick glimpse after casting his ballot.

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Credit: Instagram/@kunchacks

Sulfath Kutty

Mammootty's wife Sulfath Kutty is seen arriving at a polling station in Kochi.

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Credit: PTI

S Balachandra Menon

Balachandra Menon shared a glimpse of his election day on social media. He shared a photo with his wife after casting their votes.

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Credit: Instagram/@sbalachandramenon

Ramesh Pisharody

Actor Ramesh Pisharody also took to social media to share a proud moment from election day, posting a photo of his ink-marked finger.

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Credit: Instagram/@rameshpisharody