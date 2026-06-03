Kiara Advani and Raghav Juyal to Divyenndu: The most anticipated Bollywood debuts in South Cinema this year

DH Online
Raghav Juyal
Raghav is making his South debut with a bang, as he will be seen playing the villain in Nani’s The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is slated for an August release.
Credit: Instagram/@raghavjuyal
Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti is making his Tamil debut with Gautham Ram Karthik's ROOT: Running Out Of Time. A sci-fi thriller, ROOT promises to showcase Khurana in a never-before-seen avatar.
Credit: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana
Kiara Advani
Kiara will be seen making her Kannada debut with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. In addition to Yash and Kiara, the big-ticket film also features a formidable star cast, including Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayantara and others.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Rohit Saraf
Rohit is making his South debut with the Telugu mythological action film, Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the upcoming film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty.
Credit: Instagram/@rohitsaraf
Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek is set to make his venture into Tamil cinema with the upcoming Netflix crime thriller series, Legacy. Slated for a 2026 release, the intense multi-starrer drama also features R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.
Credit: Instagram/@nowitsabhi
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh is entering the South cinema industry with the Telugu psychological thriller Happy Birthday Uma. Directed by Baba Shashank, the film is slated for a 2026 release.
Credit: Instagram/@gouravadarsh
Divyenndu
Divyenndu is all set to make his big debut down South. The actor is making his big Telugu debut in Ram Charan’s massive action entertainer Peddi, where he is set to unleash absolute rage as the ferocious Rambujji.
Credit: Instagram/@divyenndu