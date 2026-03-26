Kiara Advani shows off post-delivery glow in chic leather gown; pics go viral

DH Online
The "Mommy Glow" is real, and actress Kiara Advani just proved it.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
After a brief hiatus from the limelight to welcome her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, the War 2 actress made a stunning appearance at a star-studded awards gala in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Her appearance left the netizens in awe of her "Post-Baby Glam”.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara made a gorgeous red-carpet appearance in a milk chocolate-toned, body-hugging corset gown.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Her faux leather outfit perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure, showing off a stunning post-pregnancy transformation that had fans calling her the "Natural Glam Queen."
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara also took to Instagram to share pictures of her look with the cheeky caption, "Mommy's home! and she brought chocolate.”
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
The post immediately went viral, drawing praise from her fans and friends.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Her fans flooded the comment section praising how quickly she bounced back after welcoming daughter Saraayah last July.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani