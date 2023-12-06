KIFF 2023: Star-studded opening ceremony

DH Web Desk
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, actor-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, and others during the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.
Credit: PTI
Sonakshi Sinha gets felicited during the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.
Credit:PTI
Salman Khan spotted with Anil Kapoor.
Credit: PTI
Actor-turned-politician TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty felicitates actor Prosenjit Chatterjee at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hugs veteran Bengali actor Sabitri Chatterjee.
Credit: PTI
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha groove as Mamata Banerjee and Shatrughan Sinha look on.
Credit: PTI
Salman Khan gets felicitated by actor Dev at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly is seen interacting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI