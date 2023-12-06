KIFF 2023: Star-studded opening ceremony

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, actor-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, and others during the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Sonakshi Sinha gets felicited during the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Salman Khan spotted with Anil Kapoor.

Actor-turned-politician TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty felicitates actor Prosenjit Chatterjee at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hugs veteran Bengali actor Sabitri Chatterjee.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha groove as Mamata Banerjee and Shatrughan Sinha look on.

Salman Khan gets felicitated by actor Dev at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly is seen interacting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata.

