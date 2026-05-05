Kim Kardashian to Heidi Klum: Worst dressed celebs at Met Gala 2026

DH Online
Heidi Klum wore a custom, marble-like, full-body sculptural look designed by Mike Marino that mimicked a marble sculpture. The look failed to impress the masses.
Credit: Reuters
Kim Kardashian's bold look did not do much to enhance her strong personality. She wore a custom, rust-gold sculpted bronze breastplate with a cone bra and an attached skirt.
Credit: Reuters
Hudson William wore a custom Balenciaga ensemble, featuring a powder-blue, shirtless, matador-inspired suit with a sweeping black train. He opted for Black Swan inspired eye makeup.
Credit: Reuters
Anna Wintour wore custom, teal-and-black embroidered Chanel gown paired with a matching feathery turquoise cape-like jacket.
Credit: Reuters